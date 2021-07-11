Work with us

To apply: Address the selection criteria outlined in the position description. Interested applicants are required to address the essential criteria demonstrating their experience against each point, submit a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) and current resume (maximum 5 pages).

For further information: Please contact Adele Savvas adele.savvas@absec.org.au or 0295595299.

This role will involve maintaining and growing social media channels, and developing engaging content across social media, EDM, website posts and video to raise awareness of Absec’s work in the community.

The Communications and Marketing Coordinator supports the Communications and Memberships team in executing communications on behalf of AbSec and AbSec LDC. The role assists in growing AbSec’s public profile through promoting the objectives, events and activities internally and externally to AbSec.



Director, Policy and Advocacy

The Director, Policy and Advocacy is primarily responsible for the development and design of policy reform to promote positive advancements and systemic change for Aboriginal children, young people, families and communities affected by the child protection and out-of-home care sector in NSW.

This position will provide strategic advice across a broad range of policy areas, and manage a wide array of policy, advocacy, campaign, and research initiatives to achieve change on priorities and solutions for the sector. You will develop and deliver policy, advocacy, campaign, research and proposal initiatives in accordance with the strategic directions of AbSec,

This role requires a minimum three years experience in any senior function within Policy, Advocacy and Research.

Salary range: $110,000 – $120,000, not-for-profit salary packaging available, plus superannuation

Email applications to: recruitment@absec.org.au

Applications close: Monday 1st August 2022

Working with AbSec

AbSec staff form a small but hard-working and committed group. We look forward to welcoming new staff members as we grow in pursuit of our goals.

If you’re an Aboriginal person with experience in the child and family sector, and a passion for supporting our communities, this could be the perfect workplace for you.

We offer a number of benefits to our staff, including:

Competitive remuneration

Salary packaging allowing you to maximise your pre-tax income

Standard 35-hour work week

Additional annual leave to recognise NAIDOC Day and Sorry Day

Most AbSec staff are based in our office in Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner west. The office is easily accessible by train and bus, and there is car parking available in the area.

You should note a couple of things before applying to work with us: